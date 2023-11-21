Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. 285,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,194. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

