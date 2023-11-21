Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 514 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.63. 1,130,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,414. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,740,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,740,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 653,792 shares of company stock valued at $137,393,021. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

