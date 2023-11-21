Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,947 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.31% of American Tower worth $275,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.01. 417,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,520. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

