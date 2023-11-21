Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 12,453 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $251.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $253.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.43. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.



