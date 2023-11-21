Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $224.74

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.74 and last traded at $222.71, with a volume of 101273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.79.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,302. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

