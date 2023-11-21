Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.15 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

