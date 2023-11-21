Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.97% of Saga Communications worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of SGA stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

