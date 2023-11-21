Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.70. 238,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $472.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

