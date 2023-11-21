Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 37,789 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

