Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $8.91 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Visa makes up 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:V traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $253.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
