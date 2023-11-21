Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,000. Eaton accounts for about 4.2% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.08. 595,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average of $205.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

