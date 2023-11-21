Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 0.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 156,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,107,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 485,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,222. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.