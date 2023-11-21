Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Up 3%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 66,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 335,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Mawson Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$103.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.