Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys 150,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 2.8% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 518,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

