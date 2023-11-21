Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $1.49 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 1.5 %
PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 948,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.
PagSeguro Digital Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
