Maxi Investments CY Ltd Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. SEA makes up approximately 1.2% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 652,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

