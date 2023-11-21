Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.13-5.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$32.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.17 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,143,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $541,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

