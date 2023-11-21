Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.16, but opened at $77.55. Medtronic shares last traded at $78.22, with a volume of 1,478,361 shares traded.

The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

