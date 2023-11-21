Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $67,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,614. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

