Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

