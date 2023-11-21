Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,337,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735,301 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Medtronic worth $1,175,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. 1,478,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

