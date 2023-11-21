Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 253,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.