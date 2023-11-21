Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0037

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003145 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000258 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.