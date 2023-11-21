MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $870,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

SHW opened at $273.04 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

