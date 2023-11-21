Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $524.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $497.10 and a 200-day moving average of $482.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $529.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

