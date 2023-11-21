Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

