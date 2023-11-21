Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE SO opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

