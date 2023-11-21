Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,502 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,384,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after buying an additional 36,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 21,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.