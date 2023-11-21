Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,794 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

