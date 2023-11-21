Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 5,437 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

