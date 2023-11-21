MINISO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,691 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 510% compared to the typical volume of 441 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 6,082.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,320,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 188.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3,909.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MNSO traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 977,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,516. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

