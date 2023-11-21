MINISO Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,691 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 510% compared to the typical volume of 441 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MINISO Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group
MINISO Group Stock Performance
NYSE MNSO traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 977,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,516. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $29.92.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MINISO Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The only two airline stocks worth buying: One is a Goldman pick
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.