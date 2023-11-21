Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 36,082.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,023 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $556,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $371,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.1% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.63. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.