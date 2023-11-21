Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays boosted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 288.75 ($3.61).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MONY

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 277.80 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 218,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.48. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.70 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 286 ($3.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.