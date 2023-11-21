Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 181,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 130,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

