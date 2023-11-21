Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,603,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,603,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,963,575. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

