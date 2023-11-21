Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

