Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $18,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $489.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.60 and a 200-day moving average of $462.08. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.25.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

