Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 79.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

