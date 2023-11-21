Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,451 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 32.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,257,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 307,019 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 224.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

