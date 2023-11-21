Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capri worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

