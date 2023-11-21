Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Oxford Industries worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $9,027,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

