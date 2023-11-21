Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 813 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

