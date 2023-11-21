Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $597.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.02 and its 200 day moving average is $511.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,299,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

