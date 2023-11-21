Morgan Stanley Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $19,496,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

