Morgan Stanley Raises MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $62.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 64.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,625.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 114,253 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

