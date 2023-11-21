Morgan Stanley Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $62.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $63.98. 247,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,522 shares of company stock worth $283,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $15,721,538,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.