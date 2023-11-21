Morgan Stanley Trims Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Target Price to $73.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Sempra stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. The stock had a trading volume of 264,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,858. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 109.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sempra by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

