MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 279.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOR

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

MOR traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. 2,363,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in MorphoSys by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.