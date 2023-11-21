MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MYR Group worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $5,631,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

