Nano 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.02 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $97.27 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,481.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00188478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.44 or 0.00626114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00445976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00128356 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

